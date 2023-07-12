Apple Releases First Public Beta of tvOS 17

Apple today seeded the first beta of the upcoming tvOS 17 update to its public beta testing group, allowing the general public to download and test the update ahead of its September launch.
Public beta testers can download the tvOS 17 beta by opening up the Settings app on Apple TV, choosing the Software Updates section under System, and then toggling on the Get Public Beta Updates option. Signing up on Apple's public beta website is also required.
tvOS 17 adds FaceTime to the Apple TV, with an iPhone or iPad serving as the camera. The FaceTime interface shows up on the bigger display of the TV, and Center Stage keeps you front and center as you move around the room. There's even a Split View option so you can use FaceTime while watching TV or playing a game on the other part of the screen.
There's a revamped Control Center that makes it quicker to get to key settings and information without needing to go into the Settings app, plus it supports useful shortcuts and tools that are customized for each user.
If you have a second-generation Siri Remote, you can use the Apple TV Remote section in the iPhone's Control Center to track it down, preventing you from losing your remote.
Other new features in tvOS 17 include new aerial screen savers, screen savers based on the Memories section of the Photos app, an enhance dialogue option to make it easier to hear what's being said on a TV show or movie, and more. Additional details can be found in our Apple TV roundup.
Apple today released Rapid Security Response (RSR) updates that are available for iPhone and iPad users running the iOS and iPadOS 16.5.1 updates and the macOS Ventura 13.4.1 update. Rapid Security Response updates are designed to provide iOS and macOS users with security fixes without the need to install a full software update. Today's updates address an actively exploited WebKit...
The iPhone 15 Pro models that are set to be introduced this September will be available in a unique dark blue color that has a gray tone, according to Unknownz21, a source that has provided multiple details on what we can expect from the next-generation iPhones and accurate information on other Apple devices like the Vision Pro.
Available in a new titanium material, the blue shade will have...
Apple earlier today released new Rapid Security Response updates for iOS 16.5.1, iPadOS 16.5.1, and macOS Ventura 13.4.1 users, but Apple has pulled the software, likely due to an issue that caused certain websites not to work after the RSRs were installed.
According to reports on the MacRumors forums, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Zoom, and other websites started giving a warning about not ...
Apple last month announced iOS 17 with a wide range of new features for the iPhone. The update is available now in beta for users with an Apple developer account, with $99 per year membership no longer required. For users who prefer to wait for the public beta, Apple said it will be available in July, so it should be coming soon.
iOS 17 should be released to all users in September alongside...
Apple is experimenting with larger iMacs, including a model with around a 32-inch display, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman said these iMacs are still in early development, so he does not expect them to launch until late 2024 or at some point in 2025 at the earliest.
Gurman previously said Apple was developing a larger iMac with over a 30-inch...
We've been tracking all of the best deals you can get during Prime Day this year, and this includes a new all-time low price on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from ...