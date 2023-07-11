Amazon Prime Day: Apple Watch SE ($199.99) and Series 8 ($279.99) Drop to New All-Time Low Prices

by

We're tracking deals on Apple products as Prime Day continues, and right now you can get record low discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Across the line, all of the deals shared below are new all-time low prices on each model, and only Amazon has the sales.

As with all Prime Day sales, only Amazon Prime members can take advantage of today's deals. If you aren't a member, you can join Prime via a free 30-day trial to participate in this year's Prime Day. Once your trial is over, Prime membership will run for $14.99/month or $139/year. For students, that's $7.49/month or $69/year.

Apple Watch SE

Starting with the Apple Watch SE, Amazon has the 40mm GPS model for just $199.99 in select colors, down from $249.00. The 44mm GPS model is available for $229.99, down from $279.00. These are now the best prices we've ever seen on both versions of the second-generation Apple Watch SE.

$49 OFF
Apple Watch SE (40mm GPS) for $199.99

$49 OFF
Apple Watch SE (44mm GPS) for $229.99

Apple Watch Series 8

For the main Apple Watch Series 8 models, prices start at $279.99 for 41mm GPS and rise to $309.99 for 45mm GPS. Similar to the SE devices, this is the first time we've ever seen these watches go this low, and they're available in multiple colors.

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (41mm GPS) for $279.99

$119 OFF
Apple Watch Series 8 (45mm GPS) for $309.99

Remember that you'll need an Amazon Prime membership to get Prime Day deals. You can sign up for Prime on Amazon if you don't have the service yet.

