Amazon Prime Day: Apple Watch SE ($199.99) and Series 8 ($279.99) Drop to New All-Time Low Prices

We're tracking deals on Apple products as Prime Day continues, and right now you can get record low discounts on the Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. Across the line, all of the deals shared below are new all-time low prices on each model, and only Amazon has the sales.

Apple Watch SE

Starting with the Apple Watch SE, Amazon has the 40mm GPS model for just $199.99 in select colors, down from $249.00. The 44mm GPS model is available for $229.99, down from $279.00. These are now the best prices we've ever seen on both versions of the second-generation Apple Watch SE.

Apple Watch Series 8

For the main Apple Watch Series 8 models, prices start at $279.99 for 41mm GPS and rise to $309.99 for 45mm GPS. Similar to the SE devices, this is the first time we've ever seen these watches go this low, and they're available in multiple colors.

