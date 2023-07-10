Apple Seeds Fifth Beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the fifth beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta introduced two weeks after the release of the fourth beta.

Ventura Macs Feature Yellow
Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

No notable features have been found in macOS 13.5, so it's not yet clear what's included in the update.

With macOS Sonoma now in development and slated for launch this fall, Apple's work on macOS 13 will soon be wrapping up. macOS 13.5 is likely to be one of the final updates to ‌macOS Ventura‌.

