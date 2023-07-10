Amazon Prime Day: M1 MacBook Air Hits New Record Low Price of $749.99 ($249 Off)

Although we're still one day out from the official launch of Prime Day, Amazon has opened the flood gates this morning with multiple deals on Apple products. This includes a new all-time low price on the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air from 2020.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can get the 256GB M1 MacBook Air for $749.99, down from $999.00 today on Amazon. It's available in all three colors of Gold, Silver, and Space Gray at this price, with an estimated delivery date of July 11 for Prime members.

There are many internal and external differences between the 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and the newer 13.6-inch and 15.3-inch M2 MacBook Air models, but as an entry-level computer the M1 device should work great for common tasks, especially at this Prime Day pricing. You can read our guide to get a better look at all the similarities and differences between the generations.

