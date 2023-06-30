Twitter Rolling Out Support for Picture-in-Picture on iOS

Twitter appears to be adopting support for picture-in-picture mode on the iPhone and iPad, with some Twitter users reporting access to a feature that allows them to watch Twitter videos while doing other tasks on the ‌iPhone‌ and ‌iPad‌.



Starting a video in Twitter and then swiping out of the app leaves the video player open, so Twitter users can use other apps while continuing to watch video content from the social network.

Twitter has had an in-app picture-in-picture option previously, but the new feature allows Twitter video to be watched while using other apps, similar to how YouTube and other video content apps work on iPhones and iPads.

Looks like Twitter videos now support the iOS system wide PiP.

Note that it’s rolling out slowly, so it’s normal if some of you don’t have it yet pic.twitter.com/QeCrI670XA — iSoftware Updates (@iSWUpdates) June 30, 2023

Not all Twitter users have access to the picture-in-picture feature as of yet, which suggests that Twitter is still in the process of rolling out support. Accessing the feature requires the latest version of the Twitter app on ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌.