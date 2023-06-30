MacRumors Giveaway: Win a 15-Inch MacBook Air From GRID Studio

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with GRID Studio to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a 15-inch MacBook Air. For those unfamiliar with GRID Studio, it is a company that acquires vintage Apple products, disassembles them, and turns them into art for Apple fans.



Each piece features a deconstructed Apple device with the components artfully displayed behind a glass frame that can be hung on the wall to enhance an office space, living room, or other area. Pricing on GRID artwork starts at around $40, and goes up based on complexity.

The GRID 1 is one of GRID Studio's most popular offerings because it showcases the original iPhone, an important piece of Apple's history. Priced at $400, the GRID 1 features the internal parts of an ‌iPhone‌, with each component separated out and labeled so you can see everything that made the original ‌iPhone‌ special at a glance. The ‌iPhone‌'s shell is displayed next to the power button, headphone socket, speaker, logic board, circuit board, ear piece, and more. Real batteries are not included because of the hazard of using that component, but stand-ins are available.



GRID Studio doesn't just focus on iPhones, with other devices available as well. If you're an iPad fan, a disassembled version of the original ‌iPad‌ is available for $400. Like the ‌iPhone‌ version, the GRID iPad features the casing of the first ‌iPad‌ along with an array of the internals, all labeled and aesthetically arranged.



Fans of Apple's chip work can get the GRID Apple A Series Mobile Processors set, a $99 piece of art that features actual Apple A-series chips arranged in a timeline so you can see the improvements over the years. The piece includes everything from the 2010 A4 chip to the A14 Bionic released in 2020.



GRID Studio has started branching out beyond device teardowns and has a fun Apple badge collection that features a frame filled with pins representing Apple products over the years.

The $500 Apple Badge Collection includes 80 badges that start with the 1976 Apple I and run through the 2022 Studio Display. Each pin is highly detailed, and there are also sets that focus just on the iPhone and iPad or the Mac.



GRID Studio also sells deconstructed Android phones, disassembled Nintendo devices, art featuring consoles from Sony and Microsoft, and more. The company is hosting a summer sale right now, with discounted prices on many of its products. Some frames are discounted up to 55 percent, and the sale will run through July 15.

We have a 15-inch ‌MacBook Air‌ with 256GB of storage from GRID Studio to give away to one lucky MacRumors reader.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older, UK residents who are 18 years or older, and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. All federal, state, provincial, and/or local taxes, fees, and surcharges are the sole responsibility of the prize winner. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (June 30) at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 7. The winner will be chosen randomly on July 7 and will be contacted by email. The winner will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before a new winner is chosen.