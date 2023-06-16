Deals: Woot Introduces Record Low Prices on M1 iMac, 13-Inch MacBook Air, and More (Up to $499 Off)

Woot today has introduced a new discount event that's offering savings on a number of Apple products, including the 24-inch iMac, MacBook Air, and MacBook Pro. All products in this sale are in "open box" condition, which means they are new and come in the original packaging, but instead of the Apple warranty they have a 90 day Woot warranty.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Starting with the 7-core GPU/256GB M1 iMac, this model is on sale for $949.99 in Silver, down from $1,299.00. This is an all-time low price on this model of the iMac, beating the previous low price we tracked on Amazon by about $50.

You can also get the 8-core GPU/256GB M1 iMac on sale for $999.99, down from $1,499.00. This sale is a match of the previous record low that we tracked on Amazon a few months ago, and on Woot it's available in Green, Yellow, Blue, and Pink.

Moving to MacBook Air models, the 256GB 13.6-inch MacBook Air from 2022 is discounted to $979.99 today on Woot, down from $1,099.00. This beats the typical deal price that we've tracked in the past by about $20, and Woot has all four colors on sale at this price.

Be sure to browse Woot's sale page to check out even more discounts going on during this event, which will end on June 20. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.