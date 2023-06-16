Apple Releases Third Public Beta of macOS Ventura 13.5

Apple today released the third beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to its public beta testing group, allowing the general public to try out the software ahead of its official launch. The ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5 public beta comes a day after Apple provided the third beta to developers.



Public beta testers can download the macOS 13.5 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.

There is no word as of yet on what's included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5, and no notable new features were found in the developer betas.

macOS 13.5 will be one of the last updates to the ‌macOS Ventura‌ operating system as Apple prepares for the fall launch of macOS Sonoma.