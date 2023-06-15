Apple Seeds Third Beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to Developers

Apple today seeded the third beta of macOS Ventura 13.5 to developers for testing purposes, with the beta introduced two weeks after the release of the second beta.



Registered developers can download the beta through the Apple Developer Center and after the appropriate profile is installed, with the betas available through the Software Update mechanism in System Settings.

No notable features were found in the first beta of macOS 13.5, so it's not yet clear what's included in the update. iOS 16.6 lays the groundwork for iMessage Contact Key Verification, so if that feature ultimately launches in the iOS 16.6 update, iMessage Contact Key Verification will also be included in ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.5 as it is a cross-platform setting.

With macOS Sonoma now in development and slated for launch this fall, Apple's work on macOS 13 will soon be wrapping up. macOS 13.5 is likely to be one of the final updates to ‌macOS Ventura‌.