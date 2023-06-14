macOS Sonoma Drops Support for Legacy Mail App Plug-ins

by

With macOS Monterey in 2021, Apple introduced a MailKit framework that developers can use to build modern and secure extensions for the Mail app on the Mac. Extensions can be created to block content, perform message actions, improve security, and more.

General macOS Mail Feature
In turn, Apple said legacy Mail app plug-ins would stop functioning in a future macOS release, and it appears that time has now come. AltStore today said it confirmed with Apple during WWDC last week that plug-ins are not supported on macOS Sonoma, and that MailKit-based extensions are the only supported solution going forward.


While MailKit extensions are more secure, they have more limited functionality compared to legacy plug-ins, so not all plug-ins may live on as extensions.

Legacy plug-ins cannot be opened in the Mail app as of the first beta version of macOS Sonoma. The update will be released to the public later this year.

(Thanks, @aaronp613!)

Related Roundup: macOS Sonoma
Tag: Apple Mail