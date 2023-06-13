New MacBook Air and Mac Studio Now Available for Apple Store Pickup

The new 15-inch MacBook Air and updated Mac Studio are now available for same-day or next-day pickup at select Apple Store locations in the U.S. The new Mac Pro is also available for in-store pickup, but there is a two-week wait at many locations.



To order a product with Apple Store pickup, add the product to your bag on Apple.com, proceed to checkout, select the "I'll pick it up" option, enter your ZIP code, choose an available Apple Store location, and select a pickup date. Payment is completed online, and a valid government-issued photo ID and the order number may be required upon pickup.

The 15-inch MacBook Air is equipped with the same M2 chip as the 13-inch model, and the laptops share the same overall design. The 15-inch model's only hardware differences compared to the 13-inch model are its larger size and two additional speakers. The 15-inch model starts at $1,299, while the 13-inch model now starts at a lower $1,099.

The new Mac Studio features the same overall design as the 2022 model, but it now features Apple's latest M2 Max and M2 Ultra chips, faster Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, an HDMI 2.1 port with 8K display support, and an updated headphone jack with support for high-impedance headphones. Pricing remains unchanged, with the M2 Max model starting at $1,999 and the M2 Ultra model starting at $3,999.

The new Mac Pro has the same design as the 2019 model, but it is now powered by the M2 Ultra chip instead of Intel processors. The high-end desktop tower starts at $6,999, and no longer has graphics card support and user-upgradeable RAM.