Deals: Samsung Kicks Off Father's Day Sale With $250 Off iMac-Like Smart Monitor M8
Samsung is hosting a new sale for Father's Day, offering savings on monitors and TVs for a limited time. As is typical for these Samsung events, the popular Smart Monitor M8 is being discounted, now available for $449.99, down from $699.99.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Samsung. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This sale on the Smart Monitor M8 beats last month's deal by $50, and is overall a solid second-best price on the monitor. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort.
There are a few other monitors, memory, and storage accessories on sale during the Samsung Father's Day sale. This includes $400 off the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, priced at $1,099.99 during this event.
- 980 Pro PCIe NVMe SSD 2TB - $159.99, down from $249.99
- Portable SSD T7 4TB - $249.99, down from $319.99
- 34-inch ViewFinity HDR10 Monitor - $329.99, down from $379.99
- 34-inch Odyssey OLED Curved Smart Gaming Monitor - $1,099.99, down from $1,499.99
In terms of TV sales, Samsung has a few options during this event, including up to $300 off select models. You can also get Samsung's Sound Tower portable speaker at 50 percent off during this sale, priced at $249.99.
- MX-ST40B Sound Tower - $249.99, down from $499.99
- 65-inch QLED 4K Smart TV - $1,199.99, down from $1,299.99
- 86-inch Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV - $1,599.99, down from $1,699.99
- 55-inch OLED 4K Smart TV - $1,799.99, down from $1,899.99
- 65-inch The Frame Smart TV - $1,699.99, down from $1,999.99
- 65-inch NEO QLED 4K Smart TV - $2,499.99, down from $2,799.99
