Deals: Samsung Kicks Off Father's Day Sale With $250 Off iMac-Like Smart Monitor M8

Samsung is hosting a new sale for Father's Day, offering savings on monitors and TVs for a limited time. As is typical for these Samsung events, the popular Smart Monitor M8 is being discounted, now available for $449.99, down from $699.99.

This sale on the Smart Monitor M8 beats last month's deal by $50, and is overall a solid second-best price on the monitor. The M8 houses a 4K UHD flat LCD panel providing 400 nits of brightness, a 60Hz refresh rate, HDR support, and adaptive picture technology that automatically adjusts display brightness and color temperature for viewing comfort.

There are a few other monitors, memory, and storage accessories on sale during the Samsung Father's Day sale. This includes $400 off the Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 Curved Smart Gaming Monitor, priced at $1,099.99 during this event.



In terms of TV sales, Samsung has a few options during this event, including up to $300 off select models. You can also get Samsung's Sound Tower portable speaker at 50 percent off during this sale, priced at $249.99.



