iOS 17 Can Automatically Block Unsolicited Nude Photos With 'Sensitive Content Warnings'

by

Apple in iOS 17 is adding a new feature to iOS that is designed to automatically block incoming messages and files that may have sensitive content like nudity.

ios 17 block sensitive photos
Opt-in blurring can be applied to sensitive images sent in Messages, AirDrop, Contact Posters for the Phone app, FaceTime messages, and third-party apps. The feature will prevent adult iPhone users from being subjected to unwanted imagery. All nudity will be blocked, but can be viewed by tapping the "Show" button.

Sensitive Content Warnings work like the Communication Safety functionality that Apple added for children, with all detection done on device so Apple does not see the content that's being shared. Sensitive Content Warnings are an expansion of the Communication Safety options that Apple introduced for children last year.

Communication Safety detects and blocks nude images before children can view them, and with ‌iOS 17‌, this too will expand to encompass AirDrop, the systemwide photo picker, ‌FaceTime‌ messages, and third-party apps.

Top Rated Comments

dubvulture Avatar
dubvulture
22 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
Does no one actually read an article before commenting?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SFjohn Avatar
SFjohn
26 minutes ago at 04:05 pm
It’s totally on the iPhone and most importantly Opt-In, I’m OK with all that. ?
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonnyb098 Avatar
jonnyb098
29 minutes ago at 04:02 pm
Built in weenie detector? Wonder how they trained that AI….
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Brad7 Avatar
Brad7
26 minutes ago at 04:04 pm

Built in weenie detector? Wonder how they trained that AI….
Hot dog or not hot dog?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
22 minutes ago at 04:09 pm
Who wants to try it? I'm too afraid to try this feature and toggle it on.



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
17 minutes ago at 04:13 pm

Does no one actually read an article before commenting?
I let Siri read the article for me. It works like magic in iOS 17. :p



Attachment Image
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
