Deals: New 15-Inch MacBook Air Gets First Discount on Amazon, Available From $1,249.99

Amazon is offering $49 discounts on select models of the brand-new 15.3-inch MacBook Air, which will officially launch on June 13. You can get the 256GB model for $1,249.99 in two colors on Amazon, down from $1,299.00.

Given that this MacBook Air hasn't even launched yet, this is the first major discount on the notebook that we've seen. This is a pre-order on Amazon, and orders are estimated to arrive sometime between June 16 and June 20.

Likewise, there's a discount on the 512GB model, which is available for $1,449.99, down from $1,499.00 in select colors on Amazon. You'll find the same delivery estimates for this model, hitting between June 16 and June 20.

The new MacBook Air comes with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 processor, MagSafe charging, two Thunderbolt ports, a headphone jack, and more. For a full rundown on what's new in the MacBook Air, be sure to read our launch post.

If you want to save even more money, this week we've been tracking deals on the 2020 13.3-inch M1 MacBook Air and 2022 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air, all of which are still live. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.