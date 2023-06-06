Apple Vision Pro Supports Virtual Typing, Navigation Through Hand Gestures and Eye Movements

by

Rumors about Apple's Vision Pro headset have been circulating for years, but something that was never quite clear was how it would be controlled. There were some early rumors of control devices, which eventually faded away as leaks focused more on gesture control, and as it turns out, that's the way Apple went.

visionOS Virtual Keyboard
The Apple Vision Pro uses hand gestures, eye movements, and spoken commands for navigation. You can choose something on the display by looking at it, for example, and then select it by tapping your fingers together. Scrolling is done with a quick flick, and only small movements are required. You can look at the microphone button in a search field and then start speaking in order to dictate text, and Siri voice commands can be used to open and close apps, play songs, and more.

Reviewers have said that the Vision Pro navigation experience takes time to get used to, so there will be an adjustment period. Most other headsets on the market use some kind of handheld control mechanism, so the gesture-based control system will be unfamiliar to almost everyone.

Typing can be done with a connected iPhone or Bluetooth keyboard, but there's also a virtual keyboard to type on, and dictation can be used as an alternative as well.

The interface won't be easy to get used to for many, but on the plus side, the app layout and navigation will be immediately recognizable to those who have used an ‌iPhone‌ or an iPad. Apps are arranged in a "Home View" that's similar to the Home Screen so not everything will be unfamiliar.

TheYayAreaLiving ?️
13 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
This will be the ultimate test!



szw-mapple fan
4 minutes ago at 01:56 pm

I wonder if the virtual keyboard contains Haptic Feedback. If it does that would be amazing. Otherwise, it's going to feel like you are typing in the air.
I doubt that’s possible unless Apple makes some kind of haptics glove.
bobmans
13 minutes ago at 01:48 pm
That's a picture of a concept VR keyboard though?

Might want to clarify that.
szw-mapple fan
2 minutes ago at 01:58 pm

It certainly has those laser keyboard vibes.



Let's hope the experience is better than that.
I’m guessing it’ll both be better and worse. Better because it doesn’t need a flat surface and Apple’s tracking is probably much more accurate. Worse because you don’t have anything to push back at your fingers and typing in midair will get tiring real fast.
hacky
13 minutes ago at 01:47 pm
With bluetooth keyboard, I can see it being replacement for multi-screen setup on the go.

But the price needs to come down, otherwise I'm not sure how large is the group of people spending 3500 USD for multi-screen setup on the go with OS similar to iPad (iPadOS seems pretty limited compared to macOS experience).
Love-hate ? relationship
8 minutes ago at 01:52 pm

I wonder if the virtual keyboard contains Haptic Feedback. If it does that would be amazing. Otherwise, it's going to feel like you are typing in the air.
I'm afraid that's impossible

Yeah typing is gonna feel weird haha
