WWDC 2023 Conference Swag Includes Tote Bag, Drinks Bottle, Hat, and More

Just hours away from WWDC’s opening keynote, some developers have been sharing the contents of their conference swag bags on social media. The bags are given to attendees when they register for the event, and typically contain limited-edition Apple gifts.

This year, developers have been registering at Apple's Infinite Loop campus, where they have been gifted a black tote bag emblazoned with the WWDC 2023 logo, along with a black drinks flask, a black cap, and collectible enamel pins.

Apple introduced the popular pin packs at WWDC 2017 and kicked off collections with the old rainbow-themed Apple logo, the "hello" Mac greeting, the Swift and Metal logos, the original Macintosh, and emojis. Attendees also received a flag pin of their home country.

Among the various pins this year are stylized Apple logo designs, the Mac's spinning beach ball, the Apple Park campus spaceship, a "melting face" emoji, the Finder app icon, and more.

