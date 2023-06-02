Gurman: iOS 17 Wallet App May Show Additional Credit Card Balances

by

Starting with iOS 17, the Wallet app on iPhone may be able to show balances for a wider range of credit cards set up with Apple Pay, according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Currently, only the Apple Card's balance can be viewed in the app.

Apple Card Balance
"The Wallet app will get an upgrade as the company pushes deeper into financial services," wrote Gurman. "That could include the app tying deeper into third-party credit cards to show balance information, mirroring the experience of the Apple Card."

Like many other financial-related features, it is possible that the expanded credit card balance feature would only be available in the U.S. at launch.

Gurman revealed this potential new Wallet app functionality as part of a broader recap of his WWDC expectations. His report outlines several details about Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset, new Macs, iOS 17, and other announcements planned. WWDC begins with Apple's keynote on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.

Top Rated Comments

ShivneelSingh Avatar
ShivneelSingh
8 minutes ago at 08:23 am
I LOVE the ease of the Card! American Express Gold was my main credit card, but I find myself using the Card far more often due to the convenience to be able to view the balance and categories easily. Also, it's so easy to predict the due date.
If Apple Wallet can do the same with the other credit cards, finances are going to be so much easier to manage and keep track.

Also, can we please implement a new category: Subscriptions.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Justin Cymbal Avatar
Justin Cymbal
12 minutes ago at 08:19 am
That would be an awesome feature

I hope that Apple does this in the new iOS 17

I do a lot of my financial services with Bank of America so I hope that they add this to the Apple Wallet
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alexandr Avatar
alexandr
11 minutes ago at 08:19 am
It would be awesome if they did this — the AC interface is great, but the rest of the cards you can't get much info on.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
alphaswift Avatar
alphaswift
9 minutes ago at 08:21 am
This is good and I'd like them to also show balances on Debit cards as well. It'll make my Costco trips safer :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
mnsportsgeek Avatar
mnsportsgeek
4 minutes ago at 08:27 am
They're gonna do this but still not let me link my Apple card to budgeting applications?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
