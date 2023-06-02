Gurman: iOS 17 Wallet App May Show Additional Credit Card Balances

Starting with iOS 17, the Wallet app on iPhone may be able to show balances for a wider range of credit cards set up with Apple Pay, according to a report today from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Currently, only the Apple Card's balance can be viewed in the app.



"The Wallet app will get an upgrade as the company pushes deeper into financial services," wrote Gurman. "That could include the app tying deeper into third-party credit cards to show balance information, mirroring the experience of the Apple Card."

Like many other financial-related features, it is possible that the expanded credit card balance feature would only be available in the U.S. at launch.

Gurman revealed this potential new Wallet app functionality as part of a broader recap of his WWDC expectations. His report outlines several details about Apple's long-rumored AR/VR headset, new Macs, iOS 17, and other announcements planned. WWDC begins with Apple's keynote on Monday, June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time.