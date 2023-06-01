Apple Pay Promo Offers Users Free McDonald's McChicken

by

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion will see the company partnering with McDonald's to offer users a free McChicken sandwich when Apple Cash is used for a purchase.

mcchicken apple cash
To get the free McChicken, iPhone users will need to spend $1 or more in Apple Cash through ‌Apple Pay‌ in the McDonald's app. The promotion is available from now through June 7.

Apple Cash can be earned from using the Apple Card cash back feature, or it can be added to the ‌iPhone‌ with a debit card. Apple Cash can also be sent to friends and family members through the Messages app.

Tag: Apple Pay Promo

Top Rated Comments

Freida Avatar
Freida
8 minutes ago at 09:38 am
More obesity in USA! Well done Apple for promoting unhealthy lifestyle! Lol
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bitcloudrzr Avatar
bitcloudrzr
1 minute ago at 09:44 am

Wait.. Does that also include Mcdonalds' Spicy McChicken Sandwich? ?️
That is too premium even for Apple lol.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

