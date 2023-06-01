Apple Pay Promo Offers Users Free McDonald's McChicken

Apple's latest Apple Pay promotion will see the company partnering with McDonald's to offer users a free McChicken sandwich when Apple Cash is used for a purchase.



To get the free McChicken, iPhone users will need to spend $1 or more in Apple Cash through ‌Apple Pay‌ in the McDonald's app. The promotion is available from now through June 7.

Apple Cash can be earned from using the Apple Card cash back feature, or it can be added to the ‌iPhone‌ with a debit card. Apple Cash can also be sent to friends and family members through the Messages app.