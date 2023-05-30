Deals: Amazon Takes $99 Off 12.9-Inch M2 iPad Pro Tablets, Available From $999.99

Amazon today has a few exclusive discounts on the 2022 12.9-inch iPad Pro, with up to $99 off select tablets and a few all-time low prices. Most of the iPad Pros can be delivered between June 1 and 5 for United States residents.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Every deal shared below requires you to add the tablets to your Amazon cart in order to get the discounted price. Once in your cart, an automatic coupon worth around $50 will be applied to your order and you'll see the sale price.

Starting with the 128GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro, this model is on sale for $999.99, down from $1,099.00. It's available in both Silver and Space Gray, and this is an all-time low price.

Secondly, the 256GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro has hit $1,099.99 on Amazon, down from $1,199.00. It's also available in Silver and Space Gray and this one is a second-best price.

Amazon also has the 512GB Wi-Fi 12.9-inch iPad Pro on sale, available for $1,299.99, down from $1,399.00. Colors on sale include both Silver and Space Gray.

