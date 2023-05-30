Apple Prototyped AirPods in Five Different Color Options to Match iPhone 7

Apple prototyped versions of the AirPods' charging case in five different color options to match the iPhone 7, according to prototype collector known as "Kosutami."



Images shared with MacRumors and posted on Twitter earlier today show a first-generation AirPods casing in a pink colorway. It continues to have a polished, glossy finish like the final release version in white. The inside of the casing, as well as the AirPods earbuds themselves, continue to be white.

The prototypes date back to the period in which Apple was developing the ‌iPhone‌ 7. The company apparently developed AirPods prototypes in Black, Blonde, Pink, and Red to match the ‌iPhone‌ 7's color options. The ‌iPhone‌ 7 was available in Jet Black, Black, Gold, Rose Gold, and (PRODUCT)RED. Since the AirPods' casing is made of polycarbonate rather than anodized aluminum like the ‌iPhone‌, Apple seems to have switched to names like "Blonde" and "Pink," instead of "Gold" and "Rose Gold," to denote the different materials and finishes.

Apple also apparently developed a purple AirPods prototype to match an unreleased version of the ‌iPhone‌ 7 in purple. Purple was one of the color options rumored for the ‌iPhone‌ 7 around 2016, with a range of leaked images showing a purple casing for the device first appearing in May of that year.

The information comes from @KosutamiSan, who has provided insights about Apple prototypes such as the "Magic Charger" in the past.

Some users have sought after AirPods in different color options for several years. While Apple was seemingly only ever considering offering the charging case in different color ways, it is interesting to know that the company got as far as prototyping five distinct color options for the device to match the ‌iPhone‌. Today, the AirPods Max are the only AirPods to have been offered in different color options.