App Store Connect Hints at xrOS as Name of Apple's Headset Software

Just days ahead of WWDC, where Apple is expected to unveil its long-rumored AR/VR headset, developer Steve Troughton-Smith has managed to trick App Store Connect into showing the headset's rumored "xrOS" operating system name.

After analyzing some of Apple's open source code, Troughton-Smith attempted to submit an app crafted for the headset. App Store Connect rejected the app, but recognized it as an xrOS binary in an error message, despite Troughton-Smith never mentioning xrOS. This provides yet another indication that xrOS will be the public-facing name of the headset's operating system, as Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously reported



The error message, which does not capitalize xrOS or iOS:

Incorrect Platform. You included the xros arm64 executable in your ios bundle. Only ios executables can be included.

Apple is likely behind a few shell companies that have applied for trademarks for various other names, including xrProOS, realityproOS, and realOS, but it appears increasingly likely that xrOS will prevail as the name of the headset's operating system.

Earlier this week, we published a guide that provides an overview of what to expect from xrOS based on rumors. Apple is expected to preview xrOS alongside iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, and tvOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5. The headset itself is also expected to be unveiled, providing a first look at the hardware.