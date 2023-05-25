ZAGG Launches Massive 40% Off Sitewide Sale With Year's Best Prices on Mophie Accessories
ZAGG is celebrating Memorial Day this year with a massive 40 percent off sitewide discount. This sale will last through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time and you can purchase up to three products at once to receive 40 percent off your order.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with ZAGG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You won't need any coupon codes for this sale, which also excludes anything that is already discounted. Overall, this is a huge sale that covers items from ZAGG, Mophie, Invisible Shield, and Gear4. You can find a bigger list of Mophie-specific products on sale in the lists below.
For Mophie products, this even includes the company's car vent mounts with MagSafe that launched earlier this week. The Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe is just $59.97, down from $99.95. This is the first major discount we've tracked on this accessory.
Wireless Charging
- Snap+ Powerstation Stand - $41.97, down from $69.95
- Snap+ Multi-Device Travel Charger - $59.97, down from $99.95
- Snap+ 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stand - $59.97, down from $99.95
- Powerstation Wireless Stand with MagSafe - $77.97, down from $129.95
- 3-in-1 Travel Charger with MagSafe - $89.97, down from $149.95
Power Banks
- Powerstation 10,000 mAh - $29.97, down from $49.95
- Snap+ Juice Pack Mini - $29.97, down from $49.95
- Powerstation XXL - $35.97, down from $59.95
- Powerstation Plus - $47.97, down from $79.95
- Powerstation Pro 20,000 mAh - $89.97, down from $149.95
- Powerstation Pro AC - $119.97, down from $199.95
Wall and Car Chargers
- Speedport 30W Wall Charger - $20.97, down from $34.95
- Speedport 45W 2-Port Wall Charger - $29.97, down from $49.95
- Speedport 120W 4-Port Wall Charger - $59.97, down from $99.95
- Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe - $59.97, down from $99.95
Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
