ZAGG Launches Massive 40% Off Sitewide Sale With Year's Best Prices on Mophie Accessories

ZAGG is celebrating Memorial Day this year with a massive 40 percent off sitewide discount. This sale will last through May 31 at 11:59 p.m. Mountain Time and you can purchase up to three products at once to receive 40 percent off your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with ZAGG. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You won't need any coupon codes for this sale, which also excludes anything that is already discounted. Overall, this is a huge sale that covers items from ZAGG, Mophie, Invisible Shield, and Gear4. You can find a bigger list of Mophie-specific products on sale in the lists below.

For Mophie products, this even includes the company's car vent mounts with MagSafe that launched earlier this week. The Wireless Charging Vent Mount with MagSafe is just $59.97, down from $99.95. This is the first major discount we've tracked on this accessory.



Wireless Charging

Power Banks

Wall and Car Chargers

Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.