Belkin Launches BoostCharge Pro Power Bank With Apple Watch Fast-Charging and 20W USB-C PD Port for $99.99

Belkin today launched the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, a first-of-its-kind power bank capable of fast charging newer Apple Watch models and providing up to 20W of power to another device simultaneously.

The BoostCharge Pro has a 10,000mAh capacity, allowing it to charge an Apple Watch Series 8 fourteen times or an iPhone 14 twice. The power bank features a 20W USB-C PD port, which is also used to fast charge the power bank itself, and a built-in Apple Watch charger. When the USB-C port and Apple Watch charger are both in use, each can operate at up to 20W and 7.5W, respectively.

The Apple Watch Series 7, ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌, and Apple Watch Ultra support fast-charging with compatible chargers. The BoostCharge Pro is MFi certified and able to charge the Apple Watch Series 7 and ‌Apple Watch Series 8‌ from 0% to 80% in around 45 minutes, and charge an ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ from from 0% to 80% in an hour. Since the second-generation AirPods Pro can charge via an Apple Watch charger, the power bank can also wirelessly charge the ‌AirPods Pro‌.

The power bank includes a 12-inch USB-C cable. The BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K is available now for $99.99 on Belkin's website and ships starting in June.