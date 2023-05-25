Belkin Launches BoostCharge Pro Power Bank With Apple Watch Fast-Charging and 20W USB-C PD Port for $99.99
Belkin today launched the BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K, a first-of-its-kind power bank capable of fast charging newer Apple Watch models and providing up to 20W of power to another device simultaneously.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Belkin. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The BoostCharge Pro has a 10,000mAh capacity, allowing it to charge an Apple Watch Series 8 fourteen times or an iPhone 14 twice. The power bank features a 20W USB-C PD port, which is also used to fast charge the power bank itself, and a built-in Apple Watch charger. When the USB-C port and Apple Watch charger are both in use, each can operate at up to 20W and 7.5W, respectively.
The Apple Watch Series 7, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch Ultra support fast-charging with compatible chargers. The BoostCharge Pro is MFi certified and able to charge the Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch Series 8 from 0% to 80% in around 45 minutes, and charge an Apple Watch Ultra from from 0% to 80% in an hour. Since the second-generation AirPods Pro can charge via an Apple Watch charger, the power bank can also wirelessly charge the AirPods Pro.
The power bank includes a 12-inch USB-C cable. The BoostCharge Pro Fast Wireless Charger for Apple Watch + Power Bank 10K is available now for $99.99 on Belkin's website and ships starting in June.
Popular Stories
Following around seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the public last week. The software update is a minor one, but includes a few new features and changes for the iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped new features and changes in iOS 16.5,...
Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.
Apple's keynote will be followed by the Platforms State ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers.
Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings...
Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States.
The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: We're thrilled to make...
Display analyst Ross Young recently reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in their display sizes compared to previous generations, growing to almost 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.
An alleged CAD model of the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max (which could possibly be branded as iPhone 16 Ultra) was recently shared with 9to5Mac by Sonny Dickson and used to...
An updated Lock Screen interface in iOS 17 will turn the iPhone into a "smart-home display," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When not in use and positioned in a horizontal orientation, the iPhone will show information that includes calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more, allowing it to serve as a home data hub.
With the iPhone attached to a MagSafe charging stand...