Apple Developer App Gets WWDC 2023 Update

Apple has started preparations for the Worldwide Developers Conference that's coming in under two weeks, and today, the Apple Developer app was updated for those who are attending or planning to join sessions and labs.



The Apple Developer app outlines the 2023 session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Slack activities, and more. When iOS 17 and the other new software updates are introduced, the Developer app will include videos and sessions organized into specific topics, as well as scheduling for sessions and activities.

Thank you for your feedback! New in this release:

- Explore all WWDC23 has to offer, including session videos, activities in Slack, 1-on-1 labs, and more.

- We've also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.

Apple's 2023 WWDC event is set to begin on June 5 with a 10:00 a.m. keynote that will see the company unveil ‌iOS 17‌, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and more, including the long awaited AR/VR headset.

Developers will be able to watch the WWDC keynote using the app, and can also access all of the new development content. The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. [Direct Link]