Apple Developer App Gets WWDC 2023 Update
Apple has started preparations for the Worldwide Developers Conference that's coming in under two weeks, and today, the Apple Developer app was updated for those who are attending or planning to join sessions and labs.
The Apple Developer app outlines the 2023 session videos, 1-on-1 labs, Slack activities, and more. When iOS 17 and the other new software updates are introduced, the Developer app will include videos and sessions organized into specific topics, as well as scheduling for sessions and activities.
Thank you for your feedback! New in this release:
- Explore all WWDC23 has to offer, including session videos, activities in Slack, 1-on-1 labs, and more.
- We've also fixed bugs and added various other enhancements.
Apple's 2023 WWDC event is set to begin on June 5 with a 10:00 a.m. keynote that will see the company unveil iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS 14, and more, including the long awaited AR/VR headset.
Developers will be able to watch the WWDC keynote using the app, and can also access all of the new development content. The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. It is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. [Direct Link]
Popular Stories
Following around seven weeks of beta testing, iOS 16.5 was released to the public last week. The software update is a minor one, but includes a few new features and changes for the iPhone. To install an iOS update, open the Settings app on the iPhone, tap General → Software Update, and follow the on-screen instructions.
Below, we have recapped new features and changes in iOS 16.5,...
Apple today announced the schedule for its annual developers conference WWDC, which runs from June 5 through June 9. The schedule confirms that Apple's keynote will begin on June 5 at 10 a.m. Pacific Time, with the company expected to announce iOS 17, macOS 14, watchOS 10, its long-awaited AR/VR headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, and more.
Apple's keynote will be followed by the Platforms State ...
Apple today seeded the first betas of upcoming iOS 16.6 and iPadOS 16.6 updates to public beta testers, allowing non-developers to test out the software head of its official launch. The public betas come just a few days after Apple provided the betas to developers.
Those who have signed up their accounts for Apple's free beta testing program can enable the beta by opening up the Settings...
Apple today announced a multibillion-dollar deal with American technology company Broadcom to make several key components for its devices in the United States.
The multi-year agreement with Broadcom will see Apple use 5G radio frequency and wireless connectivity components, including FBAR filters, that are designed and manufactured in the U.S. Apple CEO Tim Cook said: We're thrilled to make...
Display analyst Ross Young recently reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will see an increase in their display sizes compared to previous generations, growing to almost 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.
An alleged CAD model of the larger iPhone 16 Pro Max (which could possibly be branded as iPhone 16 Ultra) was recently shared with 9to5Mac by Sonny Dickson and used to...
An updated Lock Screen interface in iOS 17 will turn the iPhone into a "smart-home display," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. When not in use and positioned in a horizontal orientation, the iPhone will show information that includes calendar appointments, weather data, notifications, and more, allowing it to serve as a home data hub.
With the iPhone attached to a MagSafe charging stand...