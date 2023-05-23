New 'Max' Streaming Service Launches, Replacing HBO Max

Warner Bros. today launches its new "Max" streaming service that merges HBO Max and Discovery+ content, and the new rebranded app is already appearing on Apple devices and can be downloaded from the App Store.



Announced last month, Max includes all HBO series and movies, Max Originals, and select series and movies from Warner Bros., the DC Universe, Cartoon Network, the Turner Library, Looney Tunes, Adult Swim, and more. It also rolls in Discovery favorites from TV brands including HGTV, the Food Network, TLC, ID, Magnolia Network, Discovery, and more.

The new Max service also claims to feature smarter recommendations, improved app performance, easier sign-in and navigation, new profile PINs for adult profiles, and new Hubs and genres.

Warner Bros. says that existing HBO Max subscribers that subscribe through HBO will have access to Max at the same price as their HBO Max subscription, with more information available on the HBO Max website. Those who subscribe through a TV, mobile, or wireless provider will be informed of any price or plan changes.

On some platforms, the HBO Max app will automatically be updated to the Max app, and on others, users will be prompted to download the Max app when attempting to open the HBO Max app. Discovery+ customers can sign up as new Max customers, as those subscriptions will not transition. Discovery+ will continue to be available as a standalone service.

The Max streaming service is being offered at three different price plans:

Max Ad-Lite: $9.99/month or $99.99/year. Includes 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality. Supported by ads.

$9.99/month or $99.99/year. Includes 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, no offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality. Supported by ads. Max Ad Free: $15.99/month or $149.99/year. Includes 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality.

$15.99/month or $149.99/year. Includes 2 concurrent streams, 1080p resolution, 30 offline downloads, and 5.1 surround sound quality. Max Ultimate Ad Free: $19.99/month or $199.99/year. Includes 4 concurrent streams, up to 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads, and Dolby Atmos sound quality.

The full list of 4K content available to stream on Max's Ultimate Ad-Free tier can be found in the Warner Bros. Discovery press release. Max can be streamed to a wealth of smart TVs, set-top boxes, and consoles. In terms of Apple devices, Max is available on iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV.



Based on initial user reports, it looks like the Max app for ‌Apple TV‌ does not synchronize with the TV app's Up Next section, and the service has reverted to using a custom player instead of the native tvOS player. Some users have also reported problems logging in to their existing HBO accounts on ‌Apple TV‌, while others are having trouble seeing 4K HDR content.

HBO has existed under several brands in recent years. HBO GO and HBO Now streaming services were merged into HBO Max in 2020. Then a 2022 merger between Discovery and WarnerMedia paved the way for the decision to combine HBO Max with Discovery+. Hence we now have Max.

Max is currently only available in the U.S., but there are plans to launch Max in more countries, including Latin America and the Caribbean, by the end of the year. Max is expected to become available in Europe and South East Asia in 2024.