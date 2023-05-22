Alleged iPhone 16 Pro Max CAD Model Reveals Significantly Taller Display

Display analyst Ross Young recently reported that the iPhone 16 Pro and ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will see an increase in their display sizes compared to previous generations, growing to almost 6.3 inches and 6.9 inches respectively.



An alleged CAD model of the larger ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max (which could possibly be branded as ‌iPhone 16‌ Ultra) was recently shared with 9to5Mac by Sonny Dickson and used to create renderings showing how much bigger Apple's largest iPhone model could be for the 2024 lineup.

According to the CAD model, the ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max will apparently grow more significantly in the vertical dimension than in the horizontal dimension, compared to the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The overall ‌iPhone 16‌ Pro Max device height would increase by approximately 5 mm to ~165.0 mm while the width would only increase by about 0.5 mm to ~77.2 mm.

It's still very early in the rumor cycle for the ‌iPhone 16‌ lineup as we're well over a year away from launch, so the accuracy of the leaked CAD model remains uncertain. We'll undoubtedly hear much more in the coming months, so we'll see if future information lines up with this early claim.