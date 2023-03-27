Apple Releases tvOS 16.4 for Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD

Apple today released tvOS 16.4, the fourth major point update to the tvOS 16 operating system that came out last September. Available for the Apple TV 4K and ‌Apple TV‌ HD, tvOS 16.4 comes two months following the release of tvOS 16.3.



The tvOS 16.4 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings app on the ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ by going to System > Software Update. ‌‌‌‌‌Apple TV‌‌‌‌‌ owners who have automatic software updates turned on will be upgraded to ‌tvOS 16.4 automatically.

tvOS updates are often minor in scale, focusing on internal bug fixes and improvements rather than outward-facing changes. There is no word as of yet what's included in the tvOS 16.4 update, and no new features were found during the beta testing process.

Apple shares information on tvOS releases in its tvOS support document, which is updated after each tvOS launch.