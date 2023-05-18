Apple Releases HomePod 16.5 Software

Alongside the iOS 16.5, iPadOS 16.5, tvOS 16.5, and macOS Ventura 13.4 updates, Apple has released new 16.5 software created for the HomePod and HomePod mini.



According to Apple's release notes, the update adds stability and performance improvements to the ‌HomePod‌.

‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ software is installed automatically on the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌ unless the feature is disabled‌‌‌‌, but the ‌‌‌‌‌‌‌HomePod‌‌‌‌‌‌‌ can also be manually updated in the Home app by following the instructions in our HomePod‌‌ update how to.