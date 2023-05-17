2022 Apple TV Now Available on Apple's Refurbished Store

The third-generation Apple TV 4K introduced in October 2022 is now available on Apple's refurbished store for the first time in the U.S., Canada, and select European countries, including Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and others.



In the U.S., the refurbished models are discounted by $20 compared to brand new, with the 64GB model with Wi-Fi priced at $109 and the 128GB model with Wi-Fi and Ethernet priced at $129. The refurbished third-generation Apple TV 4K comes with the Siri Remote with a USB-C port, power cord, and documentation inside a new plain white box.

Apple says all of its refurbished products are functionally tested, inspected, and cleaned, and they are eligible for AppleCare+ coverage.

The third-generation Apple TV 4K features the A15 Bionic chip, HDR10+ support, a thinner and lighter design, increased RAM, and more. Note that this Apple TV model ships without a USB-C charging cable in the box for the Siri Remote, except in Brazil, so you will need to purchase a cable separately if you do not have one.

For those who prefer a new model, monitor our Apple TV deals guide for occasional sales.