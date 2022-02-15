Rare Check Signed by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak Expected to Fetch $25,000+ at Auction

by

As part of a "Steve Jobs Revolution" collection, RR Auction is this week selling off multiple pieces of rare memorabilia related to Jobs, including a check that was signed by both Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak.

steve jobs check auction
Dated July 15, 1976, the "Apple Computer Company" check is made out to Kierulff Electronics for $3,430. The check was written in the same month that Wozniak demonstrated the first Apple-1 prototype at the Homebrew Computer Company in Palo Alto, California.

The auction site says that based on the date, the check was likely used to pay for parts used in putting together the second batch of Apple-1 computers. So far, the check has a bid of over $23,000, with the next bid set at $25,000. The auction is set to end on March 17, so it could go for much more.

The check is part of a themed sale that is designed to trace the history of personal computers through documents and objects. There are prototypes and early examples of computer mouses created by Doug Engelbart, Pong prototypes from the collection of its creator Allan Alcorn, and original Apple devices.

Along with the check, RR Auction is selling a yearbook that Jobs signed, photos of Jobs as a college freshman, a Steve Jobs signed Atari job application expected to fetch over $300,000, Steve Jobs business cards, and other signed memorabilia. All of the auctions will end on March 17.

So much history. Thinking about putting an offer in.
That's some hyper inflation when $3430 is worth $25,000+
