Deals: Best Buy Discounts Wide Selection of Wearables In New Sale

Best Buy recently kicked off a new sale focused on wearables, including solid markdowns on products from Garmin, Fitbit, Oura, Samsung, Google, and more. While some of these deals will continue through the end of May, others end later this week.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Best Buy. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've collected some of the highlights of the sale below, including as much as $70 off Samsung's Galaxy Watches, Fitbit's array of smartwatches, Google's Pixel Watches, Garmin's smartwatches, and the Oura ring wearables. Some of these deals will end this Sunday, May 14, so be sure to browse the sale soon.

Fitbit

Google

Oura

Garmin

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.