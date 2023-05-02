Google Pixel Fold Marketing Images and Specs Leak Ahead of June Launch

Marketing renders of Google's long-rumored Pixel Fold have emerged online, including detailed hardware specifications, leaving seemingly little still to be revealed ahead of the device's expected official unveiling later this month.



Coming courtesy of the ever-reliable leaker Evan Blass, the genuine renders essentially corroborate design details that have been floating around for some time: The Pixel Fold adopts a form factor similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 4, featuring a 5.8-inch OLED display on the outer cover, and a main 7.6-inch OLED display (the same as the Galaxy Z Fold 4) that unfolds like a book. Both screens have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Based on details from Blass, the device is 5.5" tall by 3.1" wide by 0.5" thin when folded (139.7mm x 79.5mm x 12.1mm) and 5.5" x 6.2" x 0.2" (139.7mm x 158.7mm x 5.2mm) when unfolded. That should make the device able to fit easily in a pocket when folded. The Fold is powered by Google's Tensor G2 chip and a dedicated Titan M2 security co-processor, and comes with 12GB of RAM as well as 256GB or 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.



The Fold's outer cameras are comprised of 48MP main, 10.8MP ultra-wide, and 10.8MP Dual Pixel telephoto lenses, while the inner camera is an 8MP lens. The Fold also weighs 283 grams, is IPX8 water resistant, and will have a 4,821mAh battery that is able to last for up to 24 hours. Color options are listed as Obsidian and Porcelain.

The Pixel Fold will be introduced at Google I/O on May 10, and Google plans to market it as a device with the "most durable hinge" on a foldable smartphone, a claim that should prove particularly apropos given recent reports emerging of hinge problems across Samsung's foldable Z phone line. The device is expected to be priced from around $1,700, which is in line with Samsung's pricing.

With the Pixel Fold becoming available in June, Google will beat Apple to the foldable smartphone market. There are rumors that Apple has been experimenting with foldable iPhones, but the company could actually introduce the technology in the iPad first.



At the current time, there is no solid word on just when Apple might introduce its first foldable iPhone, but analysts have suggested it won't come until 2025 at the earliest.