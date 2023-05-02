PSA: Latest macOS Ventura 13.4 Beta Doesn't Play Nice With Content Filter Apps

Apple today released the fourth beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to developers, and it appears that there are some issues with content filtering apps like Little Snitch, Radio Silence, and others.



After installing the beta, some users on the MacRumors forums and on Twitter had problems with network connectivity, and managed to narrow it down to interference with firewall apps. MacRumors reader Grant, for example, saw his network cycling on and off repeatedly until he uninstalled Little Snitch.

Twitter user @aaronp613 had an issue with his Mac disconnecting after updating and he was able to fix it by turning off Radio Silence.

PSA: Don’t update to macos 13.4 beta 4 - there seems to be network issues. Myself and one other person already having constant network drops every few seconds — Aaron (@aaronp613) May 2, 2023

Mac users who are having problems with network connectivity after installing ‌macOS Ventura‌ 13.4 beta 4 should disable their network filtering apps. Those who are concerned about not being able to use the apps for the time being should avoid installing the latest beta for now.