Top Stories: iOS 17 Rumors, Beats Studio Buds+ Leak, and More

WWDC is a little over a month away, and rumors about iOS 17 are continuing to come into focus with new reports surfacing this week about enhancements to the Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library, as well as new health tools and perhaps a brand-new journaling app.



Apple also appears to be gearing up to release some new Macs, while the upcoming Beats Studio Buds+ earphones saw their full details prematurely posted to Amazon, so read on for all the details on these stories and more!



iOS 17 to Include Mood Tracker, Health App Coming to iPad

iOS 17 will include new tools for tracking emotion and managing vision conditions in the Health app, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He also expects the Health app to expand to the iPad this year.



In addition, Gurman said Apple is working on an artificial intelligence-powered health coaching service that it plans to launch next year. He said the feature is designed to encourage exercise, healthy eating, and quality sleep.



Three Unreleased Mac Models Appear on Apple's Servers

Three new Mac model numbers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, suggesting that new Macs could be on the horizon.



Apple is widely expected to release a larger 15-inch MacBook Air with the M2 chip in the near future, while other models like the 24-inch iMac and the Mac Pro are due for updates over the coming months, but it's unclear which new Macs are listed in the file.



iOS 17 Rumored to Add New Lock Screen, Apple Music, and App Library Features

iOS 17 will include new features and changes across the Lock Screen, Apple Music, App Library, and Control Center, according to a Weibo post this week from the same account that revealed Apple would launch the iPhone 14 in Yellow earlier this year.



Apple will announce iOS 17 during the WWDC keynote on June 5. Overall, rumors have suggested the update will be focused on performance and stability improvements.



Beats Studio Buds+ Launching in May With Transparent Design Option and More

Apple's rumored Beats Studio Buds+ were briefly listed on Amazon this week, providing a closer look at new features and changes before they are officially announced. The earbuds were listed with a May 18 release date and a $169.95 price in the United States.



The listing revealed that the Studio Buds+ will be available in a new transparent design option, and feature improved noise cancellation, longer battery life, and more.



Apple Reportedly Plans to Release iPhone Journaling App

The Wall Street Journal this week reported that Apple plans to release a journaling app for the iPhone that would compete with the likes of Day One.



If released, the app would "analyze the users' behavior to determine what a typical day is like, including how much time is spent at home compared with elsewhere, and whether a certain day included something outside the norm," according to the report.



