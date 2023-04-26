Apple's Mixed-Reality Headset Now Said to Be in 'Final Sprint' and 'Delivery Stage' Ahead of WWDC

Apple's mixed-reality headset is now in the "final sprint" and "supply chain delivery stage," Taiwan's Economic Daily News reports.

Apple headset concept render by Apple headset concept render by Marcus Kane

GIS, a subsidiary of Foxconn, is apparently included in the device's supply chain to provide lens lamination. GIS already laminates iPad displays for Apple and boasts a high yield rate. Until now, Foxconn was thought to have been excluded from the headset's supply chain, with China's Luxshare serving as the sole assembler

GIS is believed to be operating a dedicated production line for the headset's lens lamination at a plant in Chengdu, China. In line with other reports, the supplier's production line mobilization schedule indicates that Apple's mixed-reality headset will be unveiled at WWDC in June as expected, before launching sometime in the following months. GIS has publicly said that it will begin shipping metaverse-adjacent devices to customers in the second quarter of 2023, which runs from April to June.

GIS's involvement apparently lays the groundwork for Foxconn to participate more widely in the second-generation Apple headset's supply chain. In February, it was reported that Foxconn is hoping to supply the cheaper model in Apple's second-generation headset lineup.