Deals: Apple's M1 iMac (8-Core/256GB) Gets Massive $499 Discount on Amazon, Available for $999.99

Apple's M1 iMac (8-Core GPU, 256GB) has hit an all-time low price of $999.99 today on Amazon, down from $1,499.00. This sale has been coming and going since the weekend, so act fast if you're interested.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

You can only get this sale in Pink as of writing, and delivery has been delayed into the middle of May. Still, you can lock in this massive $499 discount today ahead of those delayed delivery dates to be sure you get this all-time low price.

With this discount, the 8-Core/256GB model is now cheaper than the entry-level 7-Core/256GB model, which has only ever reached as low as $1,099.00 in previous sales. If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.