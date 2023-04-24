iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

by

Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft.

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature
This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates said the same three models will not be supported.

iPhoneSoft's information is said to come from an internal Apple source. If accurate, that means the following devices will be compatible with iPadOS 17 when it's released in the fall.

  • iPad Pro (third generation and later)
  • iPad Air (third generation and later)
  • iPad (eighth generation and later)
  • iPad mini (fifth generation and later)

It's worth noting that just because an iPad makes Apple's compatibility list doesn't necessarily mean it will fully support everything the software has to offer. For example, iOS 15 is compatible with all devices that can run iOS 14, but some features are not available on older iPhones.

As for which iPhones will run iOS 17, we've heard conflicting reports. The same source that first revealed which iPad models would be dropped from iPadOS 17 also claimed that iOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

However, this was immediately disputed by another leaker who has shared accurate information in the past. According to a post on the MacRumors forum by the anonymous tipster, all iPhones that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17, including all devices powered by A11 chipsets (i.e. the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus).

Last year, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 dropped support for quite a few devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5.

Related Roundup: iOS 17

Top Rated Comments

infinitedreams Avatar
infinitedreams
5 minutes ago at 04:11 am
So, the 6th and 7th gen iPads are also getting dropped?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ersan191 Avatar
ersan191
3 minutes ago at 04:12 am

So, the 6th and 7th gen iPads are also getting dropped?
Noticed that too, doubt Apple is wiping out 3 generations in one update. Especially when the rumors are that this version will be very minor in scope. This report is probably bogus.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 16

iOS 16.5 for iPhone Includes These Two Small But Useful Features

Friday April 21, 2023 3:02 pm PDT by
Apple made the second beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last week. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below. iOS 16.5 will likely be publicly released in May, and it is possible...
Read Full Article
mac family early 2023

Three Unreleased Mac Models Appear in Apple's Find My Configuration File

Friday April 21, 2023 8:32 pm PDT by
Three new Mac model identifiers were recently added to a Find My configuration file on Apple's backend, as discovered by Nicolás Álvarez (via @aaronp613). The new identifiers are Mac14,8, Mac14,13, and Mac14,14, and they appear in a list alongside Mac14,3 and Mac14,12, the identifiers for the latest M2 and M2 Pro Mac mini models. The list in Apple's configuration file relates to overriding...
Read Full Article82 comments
apple ar concept 2 ornange

Apple Tester Claims to Be 'Blown Away' by AR/VR Headset, Says There Was Giant Development Leap

Thursday April 20, 2023 11:03 am PDT by
Ahead of the unveiling of Apple's AR/VR product, there has been skepticism that the device will be well-received, both because of its rumored $3,000 price tag and the lackluster performance of competing products from companies like Sony and Meta. Concept render by Ian Zelbo At least one person testing the device is enthused about it, however. Leaker Evan Blass, who has provided accurate...
Read Full Article320 comments
apple store logo 1

WSJ: Apple to Release iPhone Journaling App for Logging Daily Activities

Friday April 21, 2023 2:48 am PDT by
Apple is planning to launch a Day One-style iPhone journaling app to let users compile their daily activities, as part of its efforts in the physical and mental health market, reports The Wall Street Journal. From the paywalled report: The software will compete in a category of so-called journaling apps, such as Day One, which lets users track and record their activities and thoughts. The...
Read Full Article152 comments
iOS 17 on Phone Feature

iOS 17 Rumored to Feature Wallet and Find My Improvements, macOS 14 to Be Minor Update

Friday April 21, 2023 9:26 am PDT by
iOS 17 will feature changes and improvements to the Wallet app and Find My, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. On The MacRumors Show podcast, Gurman said that he would compare iOS 17 to iOS 15 in so far as it will focus on updates to core system apps, rather than revolutionary changes or standout new features like iOS 14's widgets or iOS 16's Lock Screen redesign. In addition to...
Read Full Article104 comments
apple card savings account

Apple Launches Savings Account on iPhone With Impressive Interest Rate

Friday April 21, 2023 7:57 am PDT by
Apple Card users can now open a savings account from Goldman Sachs on their iPhone and start earning interest on their Daily Cash balance. Apple says the account offers an impressive 4.15% APY, a rate the company said is "more than 10 times the national average." However, Apple's fine print says the rate may change at any time. For comparison, other online high-yield savings accounts from...
Read Full Article
apple ar headset concept 2

AR/VR Headset Rumor Recap: 10 Features Coming to Apple's Next Major Product

Friday April 21, 2023 1:22 pm PDT by
Apple in less than two months is planning to enter a new product category, debuting its first mixed reality headset. Rumors suggest that the upcoming headset will support both AR and VR technology, and that it will have a number of features that will outshine competing products. Render created by Ian Zelbo based on rumored information With the iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, Apple's hardware...
Read Full Article186 comments
Mac Pro Feature Teal

Apple Silicon Mac Pro Reportedly Not Coming at WWDC, Mac Studio Refresh Likely Delayed Until M3

Friday April 21, 2023 9:54 am PDT by
The Apple silicon Mac Pro will not be among the new hardware announcements at WWDC 2023, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes. Speaking on the latest episode of The MacRumors Show, Gurman explained that while he still expects the new Mac Pro to launch this year, it is unlikely to emerge at WWDC in June. This is a significant delay over when the machine was originally expected to launch. He...
Read Full Article505 comments