iPadOS 17 Again Rumored to Drop Support for These iPads

Apple in iPadOS 17 will drop support for the first-generation 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro as well as the fifth-generation iPad, according to French tech website iPhoneSoft.



This is the second time we have heard claims regarding iPad device compatibility for the next operating system Apple is developing. Early last month, a source with a proven track record for upcoming software updates said the same three models will not be supported.

iPhoneSoft's information is said to come from an internal Apple source. If accurate, that means the following devices will be compatible with iPadOS 17 when it's released in the fall.

iPad Pro (third generation and later)

iPad Air (third generation and later)

iPad (eighth generation and later)

iPad mini (fifth generation and later)

It's worth noting that just because an iPad makes Apple's compatibility list doesn't necessarily mean it will fully support everything the software has to offer. For example, iOS 15 is compatible with all devices that can run iOS 14, but some features are not available on older iPhones.

As for which iPhones will run iOS 17, we've heard conflicting reports. The same source that first revealed which iPad models would be dropped from iPadOS 17 also claimed that iOS 17 will drop support for the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

However, this was immediately disputed by another leaker who has shared accurate information in the past. According to a post on the MacRumors forum by the anonymous tipster, all iPhones that support iOS 16 will support iOS 17, including all devices powered by A11 chipsets (i.e. the iPhone X and iPhone 8/8 Plus).

Last year, iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 dropped support for quite a few devices, including the iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, original iPhone SE, final iPod touch, second-generation iPad Air, and fourth-generation iPad mini.

Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC keynote on June 5.