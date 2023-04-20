Kuo: M3 Chip Still Months Away, Entering Mass Production in Second Half of 2023

by

Apple's next-generation M3 chip will enter mass production in the second half of 2023, according to info shared today by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

m3 feature black
In a tweet, Kuo said M3 chip production will begin "slightly ahead" of the M3 Pro and M3 Max. Apple should use the M3 chip for future models of the 13-inch MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, and Mac mini, while the higher-end M3 Pro and M3 Max chips are destined for the next 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which Bloomberg's Mark Gurman expects to be released in the first half of 2024.

The M3 chip is expected to be manufactured based on Apple chipmaking partner TSMC's latest 3nm process, compared to 5nm for the M2 chip. As a 3nm chip, the M3 should offer significant performance and power efficiency improvements.

As for the long-rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, Kuo said the laptop will be equipped with the M2 chip. Back in June 2022, Kuo predicted that the 15-inch model would also be available with the M2 Pro chip, but he no longer expects this.

The key takeaway from Kuo's latest information is that the first Macs with the M3 chip are likely still months away from launching. This makes sense given that the next Mac Pro desktop tower is rumored to feature the M2 Ultra chip, and it is likely that Apple would finish its rollout of the M2 series of chips before announcing the M3 chip.

Tags: Ming-Chi Kuo, M3 Guide

Top Rated Comments

MayaUser Avatar
MayaUser
1 minute ago at 08:44 am
but but but others here said that M3 is already in mass production since late Dec/Jan
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
madmin Avatar
madmin
1 minute ago at 08:45 am
I'm sick of Kuo and his flip flopping
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Card Savings Account Available Starting Today With 4.15% Interest Rate

Monday April 17, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Read Full Article834 comments
watchOS

watchOS 10 Described as Apple Watch's Biggest Software Update Since 2015

Sunday April 16, 2023 12:44 pm PDT by
watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5. In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger...
Read Full Article164 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 to Support App Sideloading to Comply With European Regulations

Monday April 17, 2023 4:54 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 17 will for the first time allow iPhone users to download apps hosted outside of its official App Store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees. The European Union's Digital...
Read Full Article644 comments
Google Nest Thermostat 2020

Nest Thermostat Gaining Apple HomeKit Support Starting Today via Matter

Tuesday April 18, 2023 6:44 am PDT by
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices. In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 15 to Switch From Lightning to USB C in 2023 feature

Apple Considered iPhone 15 With Lightning Port Before Swapping to USB-C

Tuesday April 18, 2023 4:27 pm PDT by
Early on in the iPhone 15 development process, Apple created a version that included a Lightning port, according to Apple leaker Unknownz21. In a tweet, Unknownz21 said that Apple tested an iPhone 15 with a Lightning port "very early on" but that it was "quickly scrapped" in favor of the USB-C version. iPhone 15 models equipped with USB-C instead of Lightning were in testing as early as...
Read Full Article127 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New MacBooks Will Be Announced at WWDC in June

Sunday April 16, 2023 10:50 am PDT by
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by...
Read Full Article144 comments
cook mac surprise india visit

Watch Tim Cook's Reaction as Fan Brings Vintage Macintosh to Apple Store Opening in Mumbai

Wednesday April 19, 2023 4:47 am PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook logged a busy day on Tuesday as his whirlwind trip to India involved various meet-and-greets with new retail staff, local app developers, celebrities, and politicians, but it was the arrival of a long-time Apple fan at the Apple BKC store launch that appeared to generate the Apple chief's most excited reaction. Image credit: AFP Cook looked visibly surprised when Sajid, a...
Read Full Article149 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro 'Action' Button to Replace Role of Volume Buttons When Performing a Power Off/Force Restart

Monday April 17, 2023 3:34 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will introduce a new button press combination to power off and force restart the devices, according to an anonymous source who claims to be privy to details about the smartphones ahead of launch. On newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 14, users currently power off their device by simultaneously pressing the Side button and...
Read Full Article78 comments