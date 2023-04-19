Elevation Lab Launches New 'TagVault: Fabric' AirTag Holder

by

Elevation Lab, known for its range of accessories designed for Apple devices, today announced the launch of the TagVault: Fabric, its latest AirTag holder.

tagvault 1
The TagVault: Fabric is, as the name suggests, made of fabric, and it features a fabric holder for the AirTag along with an adhesive base that can stick anywhere. The fabric mount can be used with luggage, purses, bags, jackets, and more, and it serves the purpose of keeping the AirTag tucked away, securing it to whatever it's attached to, and making its presence less obvious.

tagvault 2
Elevation Lab says that the TagVault: Fabric is able to adhere to nylon, polyester, vinyl, rubberized fabrics, and GORE-TEX, and it will reach full adhesion strength after a 24-hour period. It is not designed to work with leather, fibrous fabric, suede, or stretchy fabrics, and while it can be safely removed, it is not meant to be reused once it is attached to an item. Note that the AirTag can be removed from the TagVault without having to remove the TagVault from the item.

tagvault 3
When adhered to an item, the TagVault: Fabric is flexible and can move around without coming loose, as it is designed to conform and flex with the surface that it is mounted on. According to Elevation Lab, it was also created to withstand getting hit by items that are shoved in a bag.

The TagVault: Fabric can be purchased from the Elevation Lab website or from Amazon.com for $13.95. A pack of two is available for $19.95, and a pack of four is available for $29.95.

Tag: AirTags Guide
Related Forum: AirTags

Top Rated Comments

bLackjackj Avatar
bLackjackj
12 minutes ago at 03:18 pm
$13.95 or .99c 3M tape from your local hardware store that does the SAME job? Now that's a markup!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RedOctober Avatar
RedOctober
20 minutes ago at 03:10 pm
Waiting for some surgeon to insert the Airtag under our skin. I'm sure that'll be a winner.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
macsplusmacs Avatar
macsplusmacs
18 minutes ago at 03:13 pm
Watch the video on their site, I went from hmmm to a 4pack in a minute.

Esp. the fact it can stick to my expensive coat. Now when I leave it at a restaurant AGAIN. I can track it down like a hawk.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
16 minutes ago at 03:15 pm
I want to put this under my vehicle ? so It can be tracked at all times.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
RalfTheDog Avatar
RalfTheDog
14 minutes ago at 03:17 pm

I want to put this under my vehicle ? so It can be tracked at all times.
I have an airtag in a hidden compartment in my car. Don't ask me where.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Will Co Avatar
Will Co
9 minutes ago at 03:21 pm
Gaffa tape. Job done.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

maxresdefault

Apple Card Savings Account Available Starting Today With 4.15% Interest Rate

Monday April 17, 2023 7:07 am PDT by
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Read Full Article816 comments
watchOS

watchOS 10 Described as Apple Watch's Biggest Software Update Since 2015

Sunday April 16, 2023 12:44 pm PDT by
watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5. In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger...
Read Full Article164 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

Gurman: New MacBooks Will Be Announced at WWDC in June

Sunday April 16, 2023 10:50 am PDT by
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by...
Read Full Article143 comments
Multi Display CarPlay 1

All-New Apple CarPlay Launching This Year Starting With These 14 Automakers

Friday April 14, 2023 2:19 pm PDT by
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more. Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far. Comm...
Read Full Article
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 to Support App Sideloading to Comply With European Regulations

Monday April 17, 2023 4:54 am PDT by
Apple in iOS 17 will for the first time allow iPhone users to download apps hosted outside of its official App Store, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Otherwise known as sideloading, the change would allow customers to download apps without needing to use the App Store, which would mean developers wouldn't need to pay Apple's 15 to 30 percent fees. The European Union's Digital...
Read Full Article633 comments
Google Nest Thermostat 2020

Nest Thermostat Gaining Apple HomeKit Support Starting Today via Matter

Tuesday April 18, 2023 6:44 am PDT by
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices. In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and...
Read Full Article95 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Volume Rocker and Titanium Thumb

iPhone 15 Pro 'Action' Button to Replace Role of Volume Buttons When Performing a Power Off/Force Restart

Monday April 17, 2023 3:34 am PDT by
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will introduce a new button press combination to power off and force restart the devices, according to an anonymous source who claims to be privy to details about the smartphones ahead of launch. On newer iPhone models such as the iPhone 14, users currently power off their device by simultaneously pressing the Side button and...
Read Full Article78 comments
iPhone 15 Frosted Glass Emoji

iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Rumored to Feature Frosted Glass Like Pro Models

Monday April 17, 2023 10:32 am PDT by
The standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus will be equipped with frosted back glass like existing Pro models, according to a Weibo post last week from the same account that accurately leaked that iPhone 14 models would be launching in Yellow. With frosted glass, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus would look more similar to the Pro models. However, only the iPhone 15 Pro models are rumored to be ...
Read Full Article107 comments