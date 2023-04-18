Nest Thermostat Gaining Apple HomeKit Support Starting Today via Matter
Google today announced it will begin rolling out Matter support for the Nest Thermostat model released in 2020. Notably, this means the smart thermostat can now be controlled with Apple's Home app and Siri on the iPhone and other devices.
In a blog post, Google said Matter support will be rolling out to the Nest Thermostat with an automatic over-the-air software update starting today, and the rollout will be completed over the next few weeks. Matter is a universal smart home standard that supports Apple's HomeKit, Google's Home, Amazon's Alexa, Samsung's SmartThings, and other smart home platforms all in one, meaning the Nest finally supports HomeKit.
In the Home app, users can adjust the Nest Thermostat's temperature, change the thermostat's mode, and more, according to Google. The Verge notes that iPhone users will need to be updated to iOS 16.4 or later in order to take advantage of this functionality.
Google is "exploring" adding Matter support to older Nest thermostats, according to The Verge, but they remain incompatible with HomeKit for now.
Top Rated Comments
Using Homebridge to connect different ecosystems feels like a convoluted Rube Goldberg set up, where I always expect it to break randomly one day! For that reason, I will definitely try to get something that's directly HomeKit compatible in future. But it's been an unexpectedly reliable interim solution.
Mine says Display 3.7/Backplate 5.26