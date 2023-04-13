Spotify Now Offers Lock Screen Widget on iPhone for Quick Access

Spotify today announced that it now offers a Lock Screen widget on the iPhone, allowing users to quickly access the app with a single tap. The widget is available with the latest version of the Spotify app released on the App Store earlier today.



Lock Screen widgets require iOS 16 or later. To add a widget, tap and hold the Lock Screen, tap on the Customize button, tap on the Lock Screen, tap on Add Widgets, select Spotify from the list that appears, and tap on the widget. For emphasis, the Spotify widget will only appear in the list if the app has been updated to the latest version.

While a Lock Screen widget is nice, Spotify has still yet to implement native support for the HomePod, meaning that Spotify cannot be fully controlled with Siri on the speaker like Apple Music can be. Spotify also lacks support for AirPlay 2, which launched in 2018 with less buffering, support for stereo-paired HomePods, and more.