Apple Releases Second Public Beta of macOS Ventura 13.4

Apple today released the second beta of macOS Ventura 13.4 to its public beta testing group, allowing the general public to try out the software ahead of its official launch. The second macOS Ventura 13.4 public beta comes a week after Apple seeded the first public beta.
Public beta testers can download the macOS 13.3 Ventura update from the Software Update section of the System Preferences app after installing the proper profile from Apple's beta software website.
The latest macOS Ventura 13.4 beta adds a new beta installation method where developers and public beta testers can opt-in to receive beta updates without the need for a profile to be installed. For developers, an Apple ID needs to be associated with a developer account to get access to a developer beta, while public beta testers need to sign up on Apple's public beta website with their Apple ID and then elect to receive beta updates using the System Settings app.
Work on macOS Ventura is winding down as Apple prepares to shift its focus to macOS 14, the as-of-yet-unnamed next-generation version of macOS that we expect to see introduced this June at WWDC.
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Panel production on the larger-screened 15-inch MacBook Air started in February and increased in March, with another ramp up planned for April, respected display analyst Ross Young said today in a tweet shared with subscribers. With production underway, Young said that he doesn't know the "precise launch timing" but assumes that it could happen in "late April/early May."
Young previously...
The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector.
Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto...
Apple is working on a major change to Siri that will move away from the "Hey Siri" trigger phrase currently required to invoke the virtual assistant hands-free, making it much more like Amazon's Alexa, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In a recent edition of his "Power On" newsletter, Gurman said that Apple is working on a way for Siri to be able to understand and respond to commands...
YouTube Premium subscribers will soon have access to SharePlay and an enhanced 1080p video quality option with a higher bitrate on the iPhone. In a blog post today, YouTube said both features will be available in its iOS app "in the coming weeks."
SharePlay will let you watch YouTube videos with friends and family while on a FaceTime call together, while the enhanced 1080p option will make...
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote.
This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related...
Apple on March 27 released iOS 16.4, delivering 21 new emoji characters, support for Safari web push notifications, the return of the page-turning animation in the Books app, updates for the Podcasts app, and more.
