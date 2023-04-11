Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro
Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the AirPods Pro 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.
Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.
There is no standard way to upgrade the AirPods software, but firmware is installed over-the-air while the AirPods are connected to an iOS device. Putting the AirPods in the case, connecting the AirPods to a power source, and then pairing the AirPods to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.
You can check your AirPods firmware by following these steps:
- Connect your AirPods to your iOS device.
- Open the Settings app.
- Tap General.
- Tap About.
- Tap AirPods.
- Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."
If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll update this article, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.
Popular Stories
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, a minor update to the iOS 16 operating system that first came out last September. iOS 16.4.1 is a bug fix update that comes almost two weeks after the launch of iOS 16.4, an update that introduced new Emoji, Safari Web Push notifications, Voice Isolation for phone calls, and more.
iOS 16.4.1 can be downloaded on eligible iPhones over-the-air by going ...
An Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall was burgled last weekend, with thieves infiltrating the location through a nearby coffee shop. According to Seattle's King 5 News, thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear, went into the bathroom, and cut a hole in the wall to get to the Apple Store backroom.
The burglars were able to bypass the Apple Store's security system by using the adjacent coffee...
WWDC is now just two months away, and we're starting to hear a bit more about what we might see with upcoming iOS 17 and watchOS 10 updates that should be unveiled during the keynote.
This week also saw the release of an iOS 16.4.1 bug fix update, another rumor about Apple's timeline for transitioning some of its Mac notebooks to OLED display technology, and a curious Bitcoin-related...
A dummy iPhone 15 Pro has surfaced in a video shared on the Chinese version of TikTok today, providing a closer look at the device's rumored design. Key hardware features expected include solid-state buttons, a USB-C port, and a titanium frame.
The video doesn't reveal anything new beyond existing rumors, but it does provide a 3D view of what the iPhone 15 Pro could look like. Overall, the...
While the iPhone 15 lineup is around five months away, there have already been plenty of rumors about the devices. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone 15 Pro models in particular, including a titanium frame and much more.
Below, we have recapped 12 features rumored for iPhone 15 Pro models that are not expected to be available on the standard iPhone 15 and iPhone 15...
Apple made the first beta of iOS 16.5 available to developers and public testers last month. So far, only two new features and changes have been discovered for the iPhone, including a Sports tab in the Apple News app and the ability to start a screen recording with Siri. More details about these changes are outlined below.
iOS 16.5 should be publicly released in May, and it is possible that...
Apple today released iOS 16.4.1, iPadOS 16.4.1, and macOS 13.3.1 for the iPhone, iPad, and Mac, respectively, and it's a good idea to install them as soon as you can because all three updates include important security fixes.
According to Apple's security support documents for iOS and macOS, the new software includes fixes for two separate vulnerabilities, both of which were known by Apple...
Top Rated Comments
It's me Margaret.
Can you please tell apple to give us detailed airpod update notes when updates come out?
thank you,