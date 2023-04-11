Apple Releases New Firmware for AirPods, AirPods Max and AirPods Pro

Apple today introduced new 5E133 firmware for the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, the AirPods Max, the original AirPods Pro, and the ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2 up from the 5B58 and 5B59 firmware updates that were released in November and January.



Apple does not offer immediately available release notes on what's included in refreshed firmware updates for the AirPods‌, but the company does maintain a support document with release information.

There is no standard way to upgrade the ‌AirPods‌‌ software, but firmware is installed over-the-air while the ‌‌AirPods‌‌ are connected to an iOS device. Putting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ in the case, connecting the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to a power source, and then pairing the ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌ to an iPhone or an iPad should force the update after a short period of time.

You can check your ‌‌‌AirPods‌‌ firmware by following these steps:

Connect your ‌‌AirPods‌‌ to your iOS device.

Open the Settings app.

Tap General.

Tap About.

Tap ‌‌‌‌‌AirPods‌‌‌‌‌.

Look at the number next to "Firmware Version."

If we find notable changes after the firmware updates are installed, we'll update this article, but the software likely includes performance improvements and bug fixes.