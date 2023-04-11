AirPods Users Without a Nearby Apple Device Can Visit an Apple Store to Update Firmware

Apple's AirPods, AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max headphones regularly receive over-the-air firmware updates that are installed through an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, but for those who do not have an Apple device, there is no way to get new firmware on their own.



In an updated AirPods firmware support document, Apple today addressed this situation, recommending those without an Apple device visit an Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to update their firmware. From the support document:

If you don't have an Apple device nearby, you can set up an appointment at an Apple Store or with an Apple Authorized Service Provider to update your firmware.

Visiting a retail location just for firmware is inconvenient, but it stands to reason that most people who own AirPods have an Apple device of some kind. Android users and PC users will not be able to install firmware updates from their devices because Apple does not make any kind of AirPods management app for those platforms. Apple does have a Beats app for Android devices that allows firmware to be updated.

In addition to today's AirPods update, Apple added this absurd sentence to the AirPods page: "If you don't have an Apple device nearby, you can set up an appointment at an Apple Store or with an Apple Authorized Service Provider to update your firmware."https://t.co/78Im4WSWRD — Aaron (@aaronp613) April 11, 2023

Apple also updated the document to clarify that firmware updates are installed automatically when the AirPods are charging and are within range of an ‌iPhone‌, ‌iPad‌, or Mac that is connected to WiFi.

New AirPods firmware was released today, with firmware 5E133 bringing bug fixes and other improvements to the AirPods 2, AirPods 3, ‌AirPods Pro‌, ‌AirPods Pro‌ 2, and ‌AirPods Max‌.