FBI Warns Against Using Public USB Ports Due to Malware Risk

The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) last week warned users to stay away from public USB ports due to malware risks. On Twitter, the Denver FBI office (via CNBC) said that public charging stations in hotels, airports, and shopping centers can be a malware attack vector.

lightning connector feature
Bad actors have learned to use public USB ports to "introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices," the FBI said. When out in public, users should bring their own charger and USB cord, using an electrical outlet for charging purposes instead of a public USB port.

Apple's iPhones and Macs have a USB security feature that prevents the Lightning port from being used for data transfer purposes when it has been more than an hour since the device was unlocked, but this does not prevent malware installation if you are actively using your device and connect to a public port.


If a public USB port is used to transfer malware to a computer, tablet, or smartphone, hackers can gain access to sensitive data on the device, siphoning usernames and passwords, hijacking email, stealing money from online accounts, and more.

The only way to stay safe is to use your own USB cable to charge in public spaces, which effectively prevents this potential method of attack.

The FBI has a similar warning on its website, noting that people should not use free charging stations. The FBI also warns against using public Wi-Fi for sensitive transactions, opening suspicious documents, using the same password for all accounts, and clicking unsolicited links in text messages and emails.

Top Rated Comments

jwdsail Avatar
jwdsail
13 minutes ago at 01:33 pm

[MEDIA=twitter]1643947117650538498[/MEDIA]

I feel like this is something that's been known in tech circles for years..

I've been trying to explain this to my customers, family, and friends for years now..

Maybe they'll actually pay attention to this?

Probably not, but it can't hurt.
EmotionalSnow Avatar
EmotionalSnow
8 minutes ago at 01:37 pm

Yeah.... the FBI also harasses Catholics, locks up all grannies, and says the word redpilled is extreme... Give me a break....


[HEADING=2]FBI Warns Against Using Public USB Ports Due to Malware Risk[/HEADING]
...and asks everyone to use their personal, FBI-certified USB cables which will be shipped out to them in the coming weeks...
Let's call this FBI derangement syndrome (FDS) since both of you chose to make this political even though it really did not have to be.
Mousse Avatar
Mousse
18 minutes ago at 01:28 pm
There is a simple solution. Get a USB cable that only has the power and ground cables. Done and done.
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
13 minutes ago at 01:33 pm

There is a simple solution. Get a USB cable that only has the power and ground cables. Done and done.
Wirelessly charge. Qi2 is coming and in the next ten years will be everywhere public, probably.
sw1tcher Avatar
sw1tcher
3 minutes ago at 01:43 pm

Wirelessly charge. Qi2 is coming and in the next ten years will be everywhere public, probably.
Until someone finds a way to exploit wireless charging as well.

The safest bet is to use your own charger whether that be wired or wireless.
Taldric2022 Avatar
Taldric2022
2 minutes ago at 01:44 pm
I'v been preaching this for years anytime I see someone using a publicly available USB port or dangling cable. Just bring your own power adapter and cables - they are relatively small anymore, and can provide more power than the lowest-common-denominator of public plugs.
