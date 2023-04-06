Washington Apple Store Robbed of $500,000 in iPhones After Thieves Tunnel Through Coffee Shop Wall

An Apple Store at the Alderwood Mall was robbed last weekend, with thieves infiltrating the location through a nearby coffee shop. According to Seattle's King 5 News, thieves broke into Seattle Coffee Gear, went into the bathroom, and cut a hole in the wall to get to the ‌Apple Store‌ backroom.



The burglars were able to bypass the ‌Apple Store‌'s security system by using the adjacent coffee shop, stealing a total of 436 iPhones that were worth around $500,000.

According to Seattle Coffee Gear manager Eric Marks, the coffee shop is not noticeably adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌ because of the way that the store is laid out. "I would have never suspected we were adjacent to the ‌Apple Store‌, how it wraps around I mean," Marks told King 5 News. "So, someone really had to think it out and have access to the mall layout."

Good morning Twitter fans! Yesterday was a weird day... 1. Two men broke into one of our retail locations. Why? To cut a hole in our bathroom wall to access the Apple Store next door and steal $500k worth of Iphones🙄 2. Later that night on the way to the grocery store my wife… pic.twitter.com/DcUld6ULEd — Mike Atkinson (@coffeemikeatkin) April 4, 2023

Police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the theft, but as it is part of an active investigation, it has not yet been released. Nothing was stolen from the coffee shop, but it will cost $1,500 to replace locks and repair the bathroom wall.

No employees were at the ‌Apple Store‌ when the theft happened as the Alderwood Mall had closed for the night. An Alderwood spokesperson said they were working with the police to solve the incident, but Apple has not yet commented.