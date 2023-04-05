Deals: Apple's M2 Mac Mini Drops to New Record Low Prices, Starting at $499.99

Apple's 2023 M2 Mac mini has hit new all-time low prices in both storage configurations today on Amazon. As of writing, only Amazon has these deals and you can get the Mac mini delivered as soon as April 9.

Starting with the 256GB M2 Mac mini, you can get this model for $499.99, down from $599.00. This is now the best price we've ever tracked for this version of the computer, and stock is beginning to dwindle so be sure to lock in the sale price soon if you're interested.

Additionally, the 512GB M2 Mac mini has dropped to $689.99, down from $799.00 on Amazon. This is another best-ever price for the new Mac mini, and delivery dates are available for mid-April as of writing.

We aren't currently tracking any discounts on the M2 Pro Mac mini, besides a small $50 discount on Amazon. Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.