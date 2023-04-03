Dark Noise Now Free With $3/Month Subscription Upgrade Option for New Users

by

Dark Noise today announced it has switched to a subscription pricing model on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The popular white noise app was previously available as a one-time purchase for $9.99, but the full version now costs $2.99 per month or $19.99 per year for new users. A one-time purchase option remains available for $49.99 for new users.

Dark Noise App Feature
The bad news is that the full version of Dark Noise is now considerably more expensive for new users, but the good news is that the app is now available for free on the App Store, with eight sounds now available without charge. Another bit of good news is that existing Dark Noise users who purchased the app before the version 3.0 update released today retain access to the full app with over 50 sounds without a Dark Noise Pro subscription.

"There may be features in the future that require Dark Noise Pro, but for now original users will get all of the same features," says Dark Noise's announcement. New users can try out the Pro tier with a free three-day trial.

The updated Dark Noise app includes four stereo remasters of existing sounds: Rain, Thunderstorm, Beach, and Airplane Interior. Dark Noise said future updates will include additional remasters, as well as an increasing variety of sounds.

Apple introduced a similar Background Sounds feature in iOS 15 and macOS Ventura. Available in the Settings app under Accessibility → Audio/Visual → Background Sounds, the feature allows you to play rain sounds and a selection of other ambient sounds for free. White noise can help some people to relax, sleep, or stay focused on a task.

FSMBP Avatar
FSMBP
13 minutes ago at 06:03 am
I really hate the subscription model...The fact that Apple is pushing developers to use it seems user hostile. I get paying developers and am completely for it, but come on.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
3 minutes ago at 06:13 am
For all the naysayers, you need to understand that with inflation, the cost of supply for noise has gone way up and it is only reasonable to pass some of it to the customers.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
icanhazmac Avatar
icanhazmac
10 minutes ago at 06:05 am
Wow, $49 for [S]static[/S] a noise app, we are all DOOOOOOOMED!



Hard pass!
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Rychiar Avatar
Rychiar
4 minutes ago at 06:11 am
who would pay for noise...
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
NMBob Avatar
NMBob
2 minutes ago at 06:13 am

Used to be $9, now that gets you 3 months.

If you’ve used this app for 2 years you would have paid $216 with this new model. For a white noise app.
It probably doesn't even have a fart sound.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
