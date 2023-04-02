Deals: Apple Studio Display With Nano-Texture Glass Hits Record-Low Price of $1,349.99 at Amazon ($549 Off)

Less than a week after debuting a record-low price on the Apple Studio Display with nano-texture glass, Amazon has knocked another $150 off to bring the price down to $1,349.99 from its regular price of $1,899.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This $549 discount on the nano-texture Apple Studio Display is by far the steepest we've ever seen and is available only with the basic tilt-adjustable stand. Amazon is quoting a bit of a delay in delivery times to late April, but for this much of a discount it may be worth locking in that pricing.

While the standard Apple Studio Display comes with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare, the nano-texture glass option scatters light to minimize glare even more. Apple says the option, which is normally a $300 upgrade over the standard glass, is ideal for spaces with bright lighting sources.

At the moment Amazon is pricing both the standard version and the nano-texture glass version at $1,349.99, so even the standard glass model is seeing one of its best prices ever tracked.

For more discounts, check out our Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.