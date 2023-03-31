Deals: AirPods Pro 2 Hit Best Price Ever Seen at $194.99 ($55 Off)
Apple's AirPods Pro 2 have seen a consistent discount to $199.99 over the past few months, but Verizon today has introduced a new all-time low price on the headphones: $194.99, down from $249.99. This beats the previous record low price we tracked very briefly last holiday season, and only Verizon has the deal.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
You don't need to be a Verizon customer to get this deal, and Verizon offers free two-day shipping to most residents in the United States. There is also a free express pickup option for select stores and same day delivery for select areas as well.
Verizon has been the best place to get discounts on AirPods, so be sure to read our article from earlier in the week about the current best prices on other models, including AirPods 3. Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.
